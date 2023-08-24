Menu
Law Society says it wants a new regulator

New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton says the creation of a standalone regulator is logical. (Image: NZLS)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
The New Zealand Law Society has endorsed a proposal to separate out its regulatory and membership functions. For now, it is both a membership group for lawyers and the watchdog dealing with complaints against those in the profession.The creation of a new independent regulator was the headline recommendation of a report released earlier this year as part of an independent review process – described by the society as a once-in-a-generation review of the legal profession's framework.On Thursday, the society released its response to the r...
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Finance

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 9:45am
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am
Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Aug 2023
Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Aug 2023
Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...
Policy

Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 23 Aug 2023
Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities
Policy

Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities

Former governor-general Sir Jerry Mateparae will chair a new 11-person panel to recommend new national research priorities to cabinet.The national priorities were a key part of the Te Ara Paerangi white paper released last December that set out to overhaul NZ’s fragmented scienti...

Staff reporters 18 Aug 2023