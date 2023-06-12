Menu
National party opens door to change on genetic engineering

Luxon downplayed the value of the 'clean, green' image to NZ exports. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The National party has reopened the debate around genetic modification, but the reaction from critics seems more muted than the heated public debate which went down towards the end of the 1990s.The National party's spokesperson on science, innovation and technology, Judith Collins, and party leader, Christopher Luxon, launched their policy on “harnessing biotech” in Auckland on Sunday and fielded questions from the media at an event at SkyCity Hotel that morning. Luxon downplayed the economic benefits of New Zealand’s...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

More Policy

Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee
Policy

Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Carbon auction is set to fail
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures
Policy

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures

The number of alcohol licences is already down 23% over the past 12 years.

Brent Melville 5:00am