New mandatory climate reporting standards on track for Jan 2024 deadline

External Reporting Board CEO April Mackenzie. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
New mandatory climate-reporting standards for large financial organisations are expected to be ready by the end of the year, with the rules coming into force from next January. The final consultation round for the Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards ends on Sept 26. The standards are being developed by the External Reporting Board (XRB) following last year's enactment of the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act.The main purpose of such disclosures is to allow investors to assess those r...
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 11:17am
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
New health chair says equity is at the heart of the system's legislation
Policy Free Exclusive

Poutasi wants to see New Zealanders living the same length of time and living healthily.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Auckland emergency management found wanting
Policy

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 28 Jun 2023
Business of Government: performance reviews, thoughts from the 'digital tsar' and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 28 Jun 2023