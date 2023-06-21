Menu
PM Hipkins puzzled but determined after losing another cabinet minister

Prime minister Chris Hipkins announcing Michael Wood's resignation. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
If he knew he was about to lose his warrant, Michael Wood wasn’t showing it when he appeared before a select committee on Wednesday morning in his final official outing as a minister.The rattled figure defending himself in the House when he was first stood down only two weeks ago was entirely absent as he calmly answered questions on the immigration and workplace relations portfolios, reassuring his parliamentary colleagues that he would be working to try and clarify the government’s position on such matters as overstayer amnesties...
NZ market edges down as companies issue bad news
Markets

NZ market edges down as companies issue bad news

Both Seeka and Fletcher Building have downgraded their full-year earnings.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:30pm
Politics

Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker
Policy

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...

A weekly round-up of public service news, job vacancies and new appointments.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Local government reforms suggested
Policy

Local government reforms suggested

The review suggests four-year terms, new funding tools and restructuring the sector.

Oliver Lewis 20 Jun 2023