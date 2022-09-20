See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Power to the people: Harmony Energy gets go-ahead for its Waikato solar farm

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Harmony Energy's solar farm will have about 330,000 panels on its site. (Image: Supplied)
Harmony Energy's solar farm will have about 330,000 panels on its site. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Sep 2022
A fast-track consenting panel has given the go ahead for Harmony Energy to build New Zealand’s largest solar farm in eastern Waikato.The resource consent application was applied for and approved under the Resource Management (Covid-19 Recovery Fast-Track Consenting) Act 2020 (FTCA).The UK energy company unveiled its plans for the farm early this year saying if the project was approved, the panels could produce up to 147 megawatts (MW) of power at peak times.The projectThe site, in Te Aroha West on the Hauraki Plains and covering about 260...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Poor risk analysis doomed Ports of Auckland automation
Brent Melville | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The port has once again been found guilty of poor management practices, in the wake of its abandoned automation project.

Markets
Plexure is confident it will eventually receive payment from Belarus and Ukraine
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

BusinessDesk understands outstanding debts are primarily from McDonald's operations in Eastern European countries, including Belarus and Ukraine. 

Public sector Exclusive
Head of the public service speaks out on NZTA ads
Jem Traylen | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Top official gives NZTA chair a slap on the wrist.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.