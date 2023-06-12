Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass closure of restaurants, bars

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass closure of restaurants, bars
Well-worn pubs like the Luggate Hotel could have their licence pulled if a childcare opens nearby. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The alcohol industry says focusing on licensing to reduce alcohol harm is a "massive blow" to small business owners already facing skill shortages, increased excise taxes and escalating crime.That's on the heels of a report by the justice select committee on the sale and supply of alcohol (community participation) amendment bill, which is recommending a "proximity provision" for on- or off-licences within proximity of a school, church or medical facility, meaning that the district licensing committee (DLC) would be unabl...
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits

A new feature, Stashes, makes Dosh a more viable alternative to the big banks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

More Policy

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Carbon auction is set to fail
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out
Policy

Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Jun 2023
Friedman's ghost raised in Directors Duties Bill
Policy

Friedman's ghost raised in Directors Duties Bill

The Directors Duties Bill completes its second reading in Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Jun 2023