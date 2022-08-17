See full details
RBNZ has no plans to slow down hiking cycle

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has his foot on the hiking pedal. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand’s central bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by another 50 basis points to 3% and signalled more to come. “Core consumer price inflation remains too high and labour resources remain scarce,” the monetary policy committee said. It agreed to continue increasing the OCR “at pace to achieve price stability and to support maximum sustainable employment”.The monetary policy committee said further increases would be required to meet the bank’s remit objectives. It did discuss whether...

Markets FREE
Fletcher Building pulls market higher
Ella Somers | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Fletcher shares jumped 4.9% when the market opened this morning.

Cryptocurrency
Phat Loot in hibernation due to crypto bust
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Policy
Te Pūkenga mega-polytech CEO resigns after weeks on paid leave
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Stephen Town, CEO at the mega-polytech Te Pūkenga, has resigned, with his replacement apologising to staff for making too little progress ahead of its Jan 1, 2023, date. 

