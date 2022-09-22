See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Sir Peter Gluckman: NZ science in a policy void

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Sir Peter Gluckman: NZ science in a policy void
Sir Peter Gluckman says that during the pandemic the voices of a narrow group of experts predominated. (Image: NZME/Brett Phibbs)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand's science system suffers from a policy void at a time of unprecedented national and global challenges, one of the country's most prominent scientists said on Wednesday. Sir Peter Gluckman is the president of the Paris-based International Science Council. He previously served as NZ's first chief science advisor to the prime minister.Gluckman was addressing the annual meeting of the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) in Wellington.In a wide-ranging speech, he touched on lessons from the pandemic, the drift towa...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

No matter the enmity between Beijing and Washington, no matter the other conflicts going on, the spectre of nuclear war must and can unite the world against the threat. 

Bloomberg
Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The prime minister says limiting global warming is a monumental challenge that requires governments to create incentives.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.