Sir Peter Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Sir Peter Gluckman was addressing the Life Sciences summit in Wellington. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
The government’s current overhaul of science is a missed opportunity that has failed to grapple with the core problems of a “grossly over-competitive” system, one of NZ’s leading scientists said today. Peter Gluckman told a Life Sciences summit in Wellington that the Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways white paper had focussed on a plethora of operational issues, rather than looking strategically at the system as a whole.The white paper was released in December after consultation with the science community.Gluckman is t...
Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 22 Mar 2023
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 22 Mar 2023
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Mar 2023
Gas plan offers much pain for little gain
Gas plan offers much pain for little gain

The gas sector warns about the consequences of possible decisions.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Mar 2023