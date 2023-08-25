Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Strategic review of Genesis must focus on carbon zero by 2050, says new CEO

Strategic review of Genesis must focus on carbon zero by 2050, says new CEO
Huntly power station's future is crucial to Genesis and NZ. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Genesis Energy’s strategic review of the company's future has to start on the first principle that New Zealand will by law be net zero carbon emissions by 2050, says chief executive Malcolm Johns.This poses problems for both NZ, in terms of energy policy and security, and for Genesis as the owner of the country’s largest thermal electricity generation plant, the Huntly station, which is crucial in ensuring the lights stay on and a major part of the company’s revenue and costs.All major parties supported the Zero Carbon Act...
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Finance

Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down

Kiwibank wants to show it's open for business.

5:00am
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down
Business Advice Free

The lingering employment headache of covid-19

Missed steps in the termination process come at an employer’s peril, and cost.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
The lingering employment headache of covid-19

More Policy

Law Society says it wants a new regulator
Policy

Law Society says it wants a new regulator

The society will be hoping the government picks up the phone.

Oliver Lewis 24 Aug 2023
Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Aug 2023
Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Aug 2023
Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...
Policy

Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 23 Aug 2023