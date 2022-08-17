See full details
Policy

Te Pūkenga mega-polytech CEO resigns after weeks on paid leave

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

After more than a month on special leave at full pay, Stephen Town resigned. (Image: supplied)
The chief executive leading the troubled merger of the country’s 16 polytechnics has resigned after more than a month on special leave at full pay.Stephen Town, the chief executive at Auckland Council before he took the lead on the mega-merger to create Te Pūkenga two and a half years ago, has been on leave from his $640,000 to $649,000 a year job since early July.He left his post shortly after a damning assessment sent on May 16 by the Tertiary Education Commission to education minister Chris Hipkins on the institution’s readiness...

