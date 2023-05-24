Menu
Policy

The Business of Government – cyber-spooks, TVNZ board speculation and more…

Could this be our next top spymaster? (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 24 May 2023
Applied tradecraftApplications close this week for the job of top cyber spook.Perhaps unsurprisingly, the job description requires that the next director general of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) has "a high awareness of intelligence matters and cyber threats and how to address them”. On the other hand, prior experience in intelligence-gathering and how the interweb works have not always been favoured over prior experience as a manager.The GCSB’s previous head, Andrew Hampton, has a degree in politica...
More people losing money on property sales
Podcasts

Today&#39;s round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Finance

Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB
Policy

The long-awaited greyhound report has also been released.

Riley Kennedy 23 May 2023
Officials looking into household carbon dividend
Policy

Revenue from the ETS or a carbon tax could be recycled back to households.

Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis 23 May 2023
RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come
Economy

Economists are certain of a hike, but the NZIER Shadow Board is divided.

Rebecca Howard 23 May 2023
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Economy

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 22 May 2023