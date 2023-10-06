Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Time to drop tariffs, admit we are at 'peak FTA' and take on a new trade negotiation strategy, Sense Partners report

Time to drop tariffs, admit we are at 'peak FTA' and take on a new trade negotiation strategy, Sense Partners report
Sense Partners says we have hit 'peak FTA'. (Image: Unsplash)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
There are only a handful of free trade agreements still worth pursuing, according to Sense Partners, which suggests we should unilaterally drop all tariffs because they are only hurting New Zealand.  A Sense Partners discussion paper on trade policy advances the argument that NZ should be less focused on its strategy of the past three decades of trying to get tariff reductions and instead focus on improving economic wellbeing and reducing the cost of NZ firms doing business overseas. Previously, Sense Partners released a report with a...
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Election 2023: Polls fall into line
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

It beggars belief this weekend still features pool matches a month into the tournament.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

More Policy

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 04 Oct 2023