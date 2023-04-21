Menu
Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?

Auckland is NZ's startup capital when it comes to scaling up. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
When it comes to claiming the title of New Zealand’s Silicon Valley, a report commissioned by the government’s Startup Advisors Council makes it clear one city is ahead of all the others: Auckland.It has the majority of the country’s technology startups (57.6%), a figure out of proportion to its share of the population (30%). But the supercity is also further ahead on startup ecosystem benchmarks than any other city in the country.That is a key conclusion of a research report conducted by Startup Genome, a San Francisco-based...
The Quiz Free

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore and featuring journalists Rebecca Howard and Victoria Young.

Ben Moore 7:18am
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Update: Red flags raised by IPCA report – Winston Peters
News in Brief

The NZ First leader said members of parliament should have listened to protesters' concerns.

Ella Somers 20 Apr 2023
How the polls move as the election approaches
Politics charts

History suggests it's the smaller parties that benefit as the campaign ramps up.

Andy Fyers 20 Apr 2023
National promises farmers less red tape and more workers
Primary Sector

National is promising a farming regulation reform and more workers.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2023
Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?
Opinion

Our approach to India needs to be about more than just trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2023