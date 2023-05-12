Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Calls to scrap rule preventing migrants taking out student loans

Calls to scrap rule preventing migrants taking out student loans
National introduced a rule around student loan eligibility, but Erica Stanford says it might be time to change it. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 12 May 2023
The National party is calling for a review of a policy that prevents some permanent residents from accessing student loans, while the Green party wants to remove the requirement altogether.All permanent residents have voting rights and are eligible for subsidised domestic tertiary fees, but the law bars some of those residents from taking out a student loan.Permanent residents could only access student loans if they have lived in New Zealand for three years and also held a residence class visa for the same number of years.The Labour party&rsquo...
Working from home – employers can say no
Opinion

Rebecca Rendle: Working from home – employers can say no

Remote and flexible working are now common expectations from employees.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Retail

Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

The bank says proposed changes to NZ's supermarket duopoly won't be enough.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

More Politics

Transparency International seeks sunlight for political funding, lobbying
Policy

Transparency International seeks sunlight for political funding, lobbying

The organisation sees a code of conduct as the first step. 

Staff reporters 11 May 2023
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2023
National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori
Politics

National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

Christopher Luxon says the bridge between the two parties is "too wide to close".

Staff reporters 10 May 2023
Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 10 May 2023