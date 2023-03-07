Can $400m be trimmed from the government’s contractors and consultants bill?

Opponents say National should be clear about what they are cutting. (Image: Getty)

The National party says it will find $400m worth of savings from what they estimate to be an annual spend of $1.7 billion on government contractors and consultants.The National party also released figures on Monday stating the 'big four' global consultancy firms (Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG ) earned $97 million in government fees in the last financial year, up from $57m in the year Labour took office.However, prime minister Chris Hipkins has pushed back, saying while the government wanted the public service to undertake more work “...