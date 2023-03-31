Menu
Consensus lacking on Auckland Harbour crossing

All options provide for mass rapid transit in the form of light rail, walking and cycling, and extra traffic lanes. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
The National and Labour parties agree on the need for a second Waitematā Harbour crossing, but finding a common vision appears unlikely.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister Michael Wood unveiled five crossing options for public consultation in Auckland on Thursday.All options – different configurations of bridges and tunnels – provide for mass rapid transit in the form of light rail, walking and cycling, and additional general traffic lanes.Public feedback will be taken into consideration by the crossing project team,...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Subcontractors law changed to protect their money – Woods
News in Brief

The government says it has passed legislation to safeguard subcontractors&#39; retention money and ensure strict penalties for companies who fail to meet their obligations to subcontractors. The minister for building and construction, Megan Woods, said on Thursday that the Constr...

Staff reporters 30 Mar 2023
Government announces new waste strategy
Politics

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Buses are the first FPA application to get the nod
Policy

First Union scores a first, with its bus FPA getting the go-ahead to start bargaining.

Jem Traylen 29 Mar 2023
Three strikes and Nash is out
Politics

Prime minister Chris Hipkins said it was a clear breach of confidentiality.

Staff reporters 28 Mar 2023