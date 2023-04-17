Election 2023: A Labour or National-led government?

Who will be making the Beehive their home at the end of the year? (Image: Deposit Photos)

The latest poll from Talbot Mills has the election on a knife edge, with Labour and National tied on 36%.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent pollsThis page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Kantar Public, Newshub/Reid Research, Tapayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe shape of the next...