Election 2023: A Labour or National-led government?

Who will be making the Beehive their home at the end of the year? (Image: Deposit Photos)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The latest poll from Talbot Mills has the election on a knife edge, with Labour and National tied on 36%.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent pollsThis page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Kantar Public, Newshub/Reid Research, Tapayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe shape of the next...
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
Investors have to ask themselves whether the dilution is worth it. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the ways in which the Reserve Bank achieves its objectives can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes

Earthshot Prize founder Prince William says Jacinda Ardern's advice was crucial.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Shane Jones wants to be king of the north
Shane Jones is confident he’s going to win the Northland seat. Other candidates say he’s going to come last.

Ella Somers 16 Apr 2023
Anatomy of a failure (and another and another)
If anybody wants to write about political, government or bureaucratic failures this week they have a smorgasbord of choices.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Apr 2023
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'
A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 12 Apr 2023
Prime replaces Nash at cabinet table
Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime has taken the seat of Stuart Nash at the cabinet table after a ministerial reshuffle late Tuesday afternoon.Prime minister Chris Hipkins said the move meant that for the first time, cabinet would be made up of 50% women. If ministers outside cabinet...

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2023