Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Mon, 11 Sep 2023
* Polling data is up to date as of Sept 11 and includes the latest Newshub/Reid Research poll, which ran from Sept 3 to Sept 9.A single poll never paints the full picture. See the polls in a wider context with BusinessDesk's Polltracker.The Polltracker is a time-weighted moving average of party vote support in public polls, with more weight given to more recent polls.This page is updated every time a new poll is released from 1 News/Verian, Newshub/Reid Research, Taxpayers' Union/Curia, Roy Morgan, and Talbot Mills.Coalition builderThe...
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 6:26pm
Finance

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 2:25pm
Public sector Peter's Principles - Analysis

Peter Hughes’s early retirement has political and practical implications.

Nikitin Sallee 2:10pm
Infrastructure

Wayne Brown wants an independent reviewer to examine how three big projects fit together.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opinion

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation

The prime minister's office failed to release information within the deadline.

Staff reporters 08 Sep 2023
Policy

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 08 Sep 2023