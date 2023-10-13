Menu
Electoral maths: A game of kingmakers, overhangs and fractions

The battle over the Beehive could take weeks. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Plenty of people can’t wait for the election to be over, but when results from the election start trickling in tomorrow evening, it may well just be the start of a different saga.Systems of proportional representation can throw up odd combinations of parties, making it difficult for anybody to stitch together a coalition.We probably won’t get a 16-month deadlock like the Belgian government had in 2019 and 2020, but the problem you always have with multi-party governing arrangements is any deal you try to stitch up has the potential...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

