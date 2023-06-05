Menu
Former ARC boss honoured for her work

Jo Brosnahan is the former CEO of the Northland and Auckland regional councils. (Image: Institute of Directors)
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Jun 2023
Jo Brosnahan, the chair of Maritime New Zealand, has become a dame companion of the NZ Order of Merit for services to governance and business.Brosnahan has a slew of governance roles behind her, including founding Pūmanawa Kaiārahi – Leadership NZ (LNZ) in 2003 – serving more than a decade as chair – and she is the current chair of the ambassadors.Besides Maritime NZ, she’s the chair of Harrison Grierson and was the former chief executive of the Northland and Auckland regional councils.Brosnahan was also national preside...
Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour
Politics

Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour

The former prime minister has been made a Dame Grand Companion of the NZ Order of Merit. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Health Free

Honour for former Ryman MD

Simon Challies helped set up BrainTree in 2017 for people with neurological conditions.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Honour for former Ryman MD

Gongs for journos, James and Hager
Politics

Gongs for journos, James and Hager

Colin James and Nicky Hager are honoured for commitment to deeply researched journalism.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Feedback suggests fertiliser tax not a good idea, O'Connor says
Finance

Feedback suggests fertiliser tax not a good idea, O'Connor says

The government was under pressure to rule it out.

Riley Kennedy 01 Jun 2023