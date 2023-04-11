Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

(Image: Depositphotos)

The New Zealand government has announced the addition of dozens of new health sector roles to its “straight to residence” green list pathway which brings the total number of roles to 48 – 32 more than what was previously available. Immigration minister Michael Wood said the world was currently facing a “global health worker shortage” and it was vital that NZ’s immigration settings presented a “competitive offer” that would help attract health workers to Aotearoa.Health minister Ayesha Verrall...