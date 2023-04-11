Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list
(Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The New Zealand government has announced the addition of dozens of new health sector roles to its “straight to residence” green list pathway which brings the total number of roles to 48 – 32 more than what was previously available. Immigration minister Michael Wood said the world was currently facing a “global health worker shortage” and it was vital that NZ’s immigration settings presented a “competitive offer” that would help attract health workers to Aotearoa.Health minister Ayesha Verrall...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Markets Market close

Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Three waters? Not anymore
Finance

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 12:37pm
Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

More Politics

Prime replaces Nash at cabinet table
News in Brief

Prime replaces Nash at cabinet table

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime has taken the seat of Stuart Nash at the cabinet table after a ministerial reshuffle late Tuesday afternoon.Prime minister Chris Hipkins said the move meant that for the first time, cabinet would be made up of 50% women. If ministers outside cabinet...

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Ministers reminded the clock is ticking
Law & Regulation

Ministers reminded the clock is ticking

Ministers have until April 17 to get their bids in for laws to pass this year.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Apr 2023
Māori party will contest general and Māori seats, says John Tamihere
Politics Free Exclusive

Māori party will contest general and Māori seats, says John Tamihere

“We’re a movement and it’s our time," says John Tamihere as Te Pāti Māori positions itself for the election.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Apr 2023
Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation
Editor's Picks

Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation

TVNZ boss Simon Power is leaving amid speculation over the broadcasting minister's plans.

Daniel Dunkley 05 Apr 2023