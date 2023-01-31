Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch

Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch
New policy priorities are still to come. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Chris Hipkins has marked his first cabinet reshuffle as prime minister, creating a new Auckland portfolio to come under the watch of Michael Wood, who keeps his transport, immigration and workplace relations warrants. "In the reshuffle, I have balanced the need for stability with renewal. New Zealanders want to see the government getting on with the job but I also want to demonstrate the depth of our talent and bring some new energy and focus to the task ahead," Hipkins said.Finance minister Grant Robertson keeps his portfolio un...
Markets Market Close

NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 5:15pm
Tourism

Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close

News the iconic hotel will close permanently is yet another blow for the Ruapehu district. 

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm

More Politics

Politics

Govt approves $1 million more for Auckland flood response

Cabinet has approved the largest government contribution to a mayoral relief fund to date.

Oliver Lewis 4:40pm
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Hipkins bounce for Labour in PollTracker

Two polls have Labour back in the race with National and the left closing the gap on the right.

Andy Fyers 10:32am
Opinion Free

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 30 Jan 2023