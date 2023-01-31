Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch

New policy priorities are still to come. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Chris Hipkins has marked his first cabinet reshuffle as prime minister, creating a new Auckland portfolio to come under the watch of Michael Wood, who keeps his transport, immigration and workplace relations warrants. "In the reshuffle, I have balanced the need for stability with renewal. New Zealanders want to see the government getting on with the job but I also want to demonstrate the depth of our talent and bring some new energy and focus to the task ahead," Hipkins said.Finance minister Grant Robertson keeps his portfolio un...