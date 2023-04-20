Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

How the polls move as the election approaches

How the polls move as the election approaches
Winston Peters and NZ First have twice won 5% of the party vote from outside of parliament. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
About six months from election day, the polls, including BusinessDesk's own polling average, have it as a neck-and-neck race.It is as close between the two major parties as it is between the left bloc (Labour and Greens) and right bloc (National and Act).The margins are fine, but if current support were translated to an election result, Te Pāti Māori making it to parliament with an electorate seat would probably tip the balance to the left, where the party is more likely to find common ground, as things stand. If it was to miss out, the rig...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy focus goes on renewable electricity
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

More Politics

National promises farmers less red tape and more workers
Primary Sector

National promises farmers less red tape and more workers

National is promising a farming regulation reform and more workers.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2023
Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon puts free trade with India back on the table – should he?

Our approach to India needs to be about more than just trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2023
PM outlines travel and coronation plans
Politics Free

PM outlines travel and coronation plans

The PM says he will have limited travel this year due to local issues.

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023
Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023