Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough

Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough
Raf Manji is hoping to dislodge National from Ilam and enter Parliament. (Image: Pattrick Smellie/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
A new poll in the Christchurch electorate of Ilam has the National party candidate with a sizeable, but not insurmountable, lead in a seat crucial to the electoral hopes of The Opportunities party and leader Raf Manji.  The poll was commissioned by the Taxpayers Union and conducted by polling company Curia ahead of a Taxpayers Union Working Group podcast hosted by liquidator Damien Grant and blogger Martyn Bradbury that will be livestreamed on Tuesday at 7pm.The Taxpayers Union Curia poll asked 400 people in the Ilam electorate which party...
NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.12, up 49.11 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Markets

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders

‘Short-termism’ isn't on the cards either.

Ella Somers 5:25pm
AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams

It may not build it, but the airport has chosen a preferred runway alignment for Tarras.

Oliver Lewis 5:20pm
Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams

More Politics

New building rules 'will impose a significant burden on the industry' – National
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

New building rules 'will impose a significant burden on the industry' – National

National slates MBIE’s old building proposal but elects to keep it – with changes.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:35pm
Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts
Policy Analysis

Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts

Finding money to pay for promises and tax cuts has become harder.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The heckling will continue
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The heckling will continue

Luxon was stopped from answering question about NZ First, but there will be more.

Dileepa Fonseka 28 Aug 2023
Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls
Finance

Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Grant Robertson said he has identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings”.

Staff reporters 28 Aug 2023