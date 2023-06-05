Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Jacinda Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour

Jacinda Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour
Jacinda Ardern on her last day at Parliament. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Jun 2023
Jacinda Ardern has been made Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.The former prime minister, who resigned in January, is among 182 recipients named in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list on Monday, but the only one to be made a Dame or Knight Grand Companion.The honour, for services to the state, is the second-highest available after The Order of NZ – for which ordinary membership is limited to 20 living persons at any time.Ardern, who led NZ through five mostly tumultuous years that included the terror...
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Health Free

Honour for former Ryman MD

Simon Challies helped set up BrainTree in 2017 for people with neurological conditions.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Honour for former Ryman MD
The Economist

The baby bust economy

 The patter of tiny feet is being drowned out by the clatter of walking sticks.

The Economist 5:00am
The baby bust economy

More Politics

Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Gongs for journos, James and Hager
Politics

Gongs for journos, James and Hager

Colin James and Nicky Hager are honoured for commitment to deeply researched journalism.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Former ARC boss honoured for her work
Politics

Former ARC boss honoured for her work

Brosnahan was honoured for her service in a slew of governance roles.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Feedback suggests fertiliser tax not a good idea, O'Connor says
Finance

Feedback suggests fertiliser tax not a good idea, O'Connor says

The government was under pressure to rule it out.

Riley Kennedy 01 Jun 2023