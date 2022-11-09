Menu
James Shaw heads to COP27 with a $20m promise

Climate change minister James Shaw is heading to COP27 on Friday. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
New Zealand is offering up to $20 million towards helping developing countries deal with the loss and damage caused by climate change.But that's a small step towards the trillions of dollars some say will be needed in coming years.Climate change minister James Shaw heads to the United Nations climate conference COP27 in Egypt on Friday, joining other politicians for the final stages of negotiations that started on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh.Most of the focus will be on the final parts of the ‘rulebook’ for the Paris Agreement, im...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am

Infrastructure Analysis

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

It all comes back to debt ceilings, but it shouldn't.

Jem Traylen 08 Nov 2022
Energy

Is the electricity market broken?

Complaints about the electricity market are intensifying, but there are questions over whether any solution would cause more harm than good.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Nov 2022
Infrastructure Analysis

Running down the clock on three waters

Is the government's apparent softening on three waters real, or is the parliamentary calendar going to dictate whatever compromise may emerge?

Pattrick Smellie 04 Nov 2022
Policy

Govt wants more streaming series to be made here

Attracting more international TV series would reduce the boom-bust cycle in the screen sector.

Jem Traylen 27 Oct 2022