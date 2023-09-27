Menu
Labour releases fiscal plan, National to release theirs on Friday
Labour released their fiscal plan in Auckland on Wednesday. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end, with Labour releasing theirs on Wednesday and National promising to release their own on Friday.  Finance minister Grant Robertson and Labour party leader Chris Hipkins released their fiscal plan at a press conference at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on Wednesday morning, fielding questions about whether enough had been set aside for unexpected events and whether debt was being repaid fast enough.   Labour plans to spend $29.8 billion over the four-year forecas...
Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'
Markets

Rocket Lab earnings fall after launch 'anomaly'

Flight "anomaly" knocks Rocket Lab earnings.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
World

FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly

The lawsuit alleges Amazon used its size to squash any budding rivals. 

Roger Wallis 1:35pm
FTC sues Amazon, alleging online marketplace monopoly
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Business of Government: 'tis the season to restructure, and more...
Policy

The Business of Government: 'tis the season to restructure, and more...

Our weekly column of goings-on in the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Roading Blowouts: a political football
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Roading Blowouts: a political football

Roading Blowouts – part 2: the influence of politicians.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot
Economy

US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

Remittances might get easier for Pacific Islands soon.

Paul McBeth 26 Sep 2023
Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 26 Sep 2023