Michael Wood to face parliamentary probe

Michael Wood has been stood down as Transport Minister. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Embattled former transport minister Michael Wood will face a probe by parliament's registrar of pecuniary interest.The registrar Sir Maarten Wevers confirmed, after receiving a letter from National’s chief whip and shadow attorney general Chris Penk yesterday, he will conduct an inquiry into Wood’s disclosure.Earlier this week, Wood was suspended as transport minister by prime minister Chris Hipkins after it was revealed he held shares in Auckland airport – something the Cabinet Office told him 12 times to divest.Wevers sa...
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

The company has apologised to customers who were overcharged.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
