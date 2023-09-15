Menu
National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector

National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector
The global growth tech visa will be capped initially at 250 visas a year. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
National is planning to boost New Zealand’s technology sector through immigration reform intended to bring in people with business and technical skills. That would be complemented with possible tax reform to help early startups with staffing and a new “minster of tech”.The party’s 'Boosting the Tech Sector', launched on Sept 15, included three new visa categories, including a residence visa for people with specialised skills who have worked at a top global tech company earning at least $400,000 a year. The g...
