New Labour lineup keen to take the fight to the government

Labour, and now opposition, leader Chris Hipkins with rising star Kieran McAnulty. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Former prime minister and newly minted opposition leader Chris Hipkins unveiled his new front bench on Thursday with Kieran McAnulty, Willow-Jean Prime and Ginny Andersen as the three new faces.Hipkins was in an upbeat mood as he announced a team that he said had three times the ministerial experience of a government he continues to call the “coalition of chaos”.McAnulty, who made a name for himself as the minister for emergency management during the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, has swapped that portfolio for housing, and...
Cigna, Humana may merge
World

A cash-and-stock deal between health insurance giants could be struck by year-end.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
Markets

'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Technology

Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX

Wētā hopes to take on as many as possible of the 256 staff made redundant as a result.

Ben Moore 11:46am
