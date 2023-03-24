New Zealand First will make NZ 'the envy of the world' – Winston Peters

Winston Peters in 1997 wants to return to power again. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand First's leader Winston Peters was embraced by the crowd at the party's state of the union address in South-East Auckland on Friday. The meeting was held in Howick's St Andrew's Presbyterian Church – named after the patron saint of sore throats and the first disciple of Jesus.On its website, the Howick Church says its roots date back to 1843, and 150 years later in 1993, Winston Peters became NZ First’s leader.Almost 30 years later and still NZ First’s leader, Peters was swarmed by enthusiastic...