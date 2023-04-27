Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

No frills, no cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

No frills, no cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins
Chris Hipkins has ruled out a cyclone tax at a speech to the EMA. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a cyclone tax, a wealth tax or a capital gains tax in what he promises will be a "no frills budget".Hipkins made the announcement in a business-focused speech at the headquarters of the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) in Auckland."Treasury has pointed out that between now and 2024, government spending is set to fall by the largest amount since at least 1987 – due in part to the rapid rollback of covid spending under way," Hipkins said."So, despite what you m...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations
Environment

What business wants from the govt on climate change

More work is needed on transport and a national sequestration strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:10pm
What business wants from the govt on climate change

More Politics

Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 25 Apr 2023
Degrowth is not glamorous
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Degrowth is not glamorous

A society and an economy that doesn't grow isn't something you should wish for.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2023
Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?
Politics

Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?

A new report makes it clear one city is ahead of all the others.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Apr 2023
Update: Red flags raised by IPCA report – Winston Peters
News in Brief

Update: Red flags raised by IPCA report – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said members of parliament should have listened to protesters' concerns.

Ella Somers 20 Apr 2023