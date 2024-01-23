Menu
NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict

Luxon has announced a NZ Defence Force deployment to the Red Sea. (Image: Pattrick Smellie/BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Prime minister Christopher Luxon has announced six New Zealand Defence Force members will be sent to the Red Sea to help counter Houthi attacks. In a statement on Tuesday, following the first cabinet meeting of the year, Luxon said the NZ Defence Force (NZDF) team would not enter Yemen. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising," he said.“This deployment, as part of an international coalition, is a continuation of NZ’s long history of defending f...
Geo delists from NZX
Markets

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 1:40pm
Property

Reserve Bank at 'sixes and sevens' on debt-to-income

Give and take: income measures to be brought in while loosening loan-to-value measures.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
More Politics

Wall Street magnates plan Haley fundraiser after New Hampshire
Politics Republican Primaries

Four billionaires to co-host New York City event for Trump's main rival.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Jan 2024
AT CEO: Transport funding 'inherently broken'
Infrastructure

Dean Kimpton wants congestion charging laws in place this year.

Oliver Lewis 17 Jan 2024
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman resigns
News in Brief

The Green MP cited mental issues after shoplifting allegations.  

Staff reporters 16 Jan 2024