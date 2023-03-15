PollTracker: Labour hits the lead

Menu
Andy Fyers
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
The Labour party is ahead of the National party in BusinessDesk's PollTracker for the first time in a year.PollTracker, a time-weighted moving average of all major political opinion polls, has Labour just ahead of National – 35% to 34%.It's the first time since March 2022 that National has not led in the average. Zooming inA closer look at recent developments shows that the resignation of Jacinda Ardern and the quick appointment of Chris Hipkins has worked for Labour.A series of polls have shown support for Labour in the mid...
Infrastructure

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
More Politics

Finance

Labour MPs have reportedly blocked a select committee inquiry into the banking sector.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023
Policy

Chris Hipkins has axed a second round of policy irritants from the election mix.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2023
Politics

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 10 Mar 2023
Politics

The Waiariki MP is best known for his efforts to reform surrogacy laws.

Oliver Lewis 10 Mar 2023