Rebecca Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s department

Rebecca Kitteridge – heading to the Beehive. (Image: Getty)

Long-time senior public servant Rebecca Kitteridge is holding the reins at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet while chief executive Brook Barrington takes leave for family reasons.Kitteridge was appointed to the statutory role of deputy public service commissioner in November after serving as head of the Security Intelligence Service (SIS).The CEO of Land Information NZ, Gaye Searancke, has been seconded to backfill Kitteridge’s role at the commission.Last week, the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that Kitteridge&rsquo...