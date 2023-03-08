Menu
Recalculating: government's transport funding u-turn

Transport Minister Michael Wood initially wanted emissions front and centre in the government policy statement on transport. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
The Government has backed down over plans to put emissions reductions at the centre of its major transport funding document, but what does this mean? Some are worried 'resilient' is simply code for more roads and fewer cycleways and busways - climate change researcher Paul Callister, is one of them:“I’m really concerned about the flip-flopping at the moment around the government policy statement (GPS) … I do understand they’ve got to fix the roads, but it’s a real worry what they’re saying.&rdqu...
America's Cup

Royal NZ Yacht Squadron appoints razor gang as $1.6m loss looms

The Auckland sailing club that let the America's Cup go to Barcelona is starting a cost-cutting drive.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Neither Summerset nor Ryman are able to pay their dividends out of free cash flow.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement

Ryman Healthcare has signed a power purchase agreement with Mercury Energy and Solar Bay to pay for all electricity generation from an under-construction Northland solar farm.The financial terms of the 10-year deal are confidential but it is for the Maungaturoto farm’s full gener...

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

