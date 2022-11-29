Reform political donations before we become like the US – report

Researchers Lisa Marriott and Max Rashbrooke enjoy an appropriate snack at the launch of their Dough Nation report. (Image: Draper Cormack)

Having political parties rely on a small number of large donors is a danger to our democracy, according to researchers from Victoria University of Wellington.Their Dough Nation report calls for the system to be turned on its head, with the adoption of the Canadian approach of many small donors, stringent limits and capped tax rebates for party donations.The authors, Max Rashbrooke and Lisa Marriott, also said there needed to be better enforcement powers, lamenting there had only been one successful prosecution relating to electoral donations de...