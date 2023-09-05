Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Why the visit of an Indian naval ship is a bigger deal than it sounds

Why the visit of an Indian naval ship is a bigger deal than it sounds
Officers on board the INS Kolkata welcomed visitors on board during a significant visit. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
In central Auckland on Saturday afternoon, all the attention was on the Labour party and prime minister Chris Hipkins, who were just wrapping up their party campaign launch at Aotea Square. But in some ways, a ship docked down the other end of downtown Auckland, at the Ferguson container wharf at the Port of Auckland, was a bigger deal – even though fewer people know about it.Over the past three months, the INS Kolkata has played host to Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, along with the prime minister of Papua New Guin...
No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings
Markets

No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings

The crystal ball has – helpfully – remained remarkably murky.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
Politics

National to review Science City proposal

A National government would review the initiative before making any commitments. 

Oliver Lewis and Greg Hurrell 5:00am
National to review Science City proposal

More Politics

Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
National to review Science City proposal
Politics

National to review Science City proposal

A National government would review the initiative before making any commitments. 

Oliver Lewis and Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?
Policy Analysis

Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?

The election race is heating up as promises are being thrown left and right.

Jem Traylen 04 Sep 2023
The housing blame game
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The housing blame game

Another day, another project cancelled in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Sep 2023