$25m available to help farmers and growers clean up

$25m available to help farmers and growers clean up
Hundreds of hectares of inundated farmland needs cleaning up. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
The government has announced how it will allocate initial emergency funding to assist farmers and growers hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.It's setting aside $25 million out of the $50m support package announced earlier this week.This includes:  Grants for growers of $2,000 per hectare up to a maximum of $40,000 to remove silt from trees and vines, support the clean-up, and minimise tree and vine losses.Grants for pastoral and arable farmers of up to $10,000 to help initial recovery on-farm, such as repairs to stock-water infrastructure for st...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am