$25m available to help farmers and growers clean up

Hundreds of hectares of inundated farmland needs cleaning up. (Image: NZME)

The government has announced how it will allocate initial emergency funding to assist farmers and growers hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.It's setting aside $25 million out of the $50m support package announced earlier this week.This includes: Grants for growers of $2,000 per hectare up to a maximum of $40,000 to remove silt from trees and vines, support the clean-up, and minimise tree and vine losses.Grants for pastoral and arable farmers of up to $10,000 to help initial recovery on-farm, such as repairs to stock-water infrastructure for st...