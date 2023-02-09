$2m over six years for regenerative farming

O'Connor says regenerative farming could improve water and soil quality along with improving climate change resilience. (Image: Getty)

The government will invest $2 million over six years into research it hopes will demonstrate just how effective regenerative farming is for growing crops.Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor said the government was supporting and co-funding a ‘carbon positive – regenerating soil carbon’ project in Hawke's Bay, led by the Hawke's Bay Future Farming Charitable Trust in partnership with Landwise. “We’re committing more than $2 million over six years in Hawke’s Bay to help build up an evidence ba...