Primary Sector

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity
Chief executive David Bortolussi is still in a positive mood despite the result. (Image: A2 Milk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
A2 Milk’s outlook for the current financial year may have left a sour taste but chief executive David Bortolussi is still talking up the opportunity in China. The stock fell 12.5% to $4.68 after the company forecast “low single-digit revenue growth” for the year to June 30.Bortolussi didn’t agree with the downbeat market reaction. Yes, the number of newborns is declining. According to a2 Milk, the number fell 10% in calendar year 2022 to 9.6 million and is likely to decline further in CY23.Yes, the market...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,458.69, down 152.5 points or 1.31%.

Graham Skellern 21 Aug 2023
Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 21 Aug 2023
Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Aug 2023
Imports from Korea have been quietly increasing.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
PGG Wrightson shares have slipped 6.3% since it reported earnings last week.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Just under 30% of what NZ exports goes to China. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023
Damien O’Connor says the government is being flexible.

Rebecca Howard 18 Aug 2023