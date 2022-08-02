See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

A2 Milk trading halted after 8.6% spike

Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

A2 Milk announced a pause in trading pending a further announcement. It gave no further details. The stock gained sharply in late trading on the NZX, last up 8.6% at $5.42, pushing the S&P/NZX 50 Index into the green. The trading halt will remain in place until the release of the announcement or the market open on Aug 4.The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets Market Close
Speculative A2 Milk spike drags NZX50 higher
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

A2 trading was halted after the stock lifted 8.6% to $5.42. 

Primary Sector
Fonterra doesn't expect to grow export share to China
Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Fonterra continues to see firm demand from China in the medium to long term.

Primary Sector
MPI boss Ray Smith: preparing for 'scary' foot-and-mouth disease incursion
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Ray Smith has outlined NZ's preparations and potential response to an outbreak of the disease.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.