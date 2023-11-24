Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

All three coalition parties get rural ministers

All three coalition parties get rural ministers
Todd McClay. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
All three parties in the new coalition government will have ministers representing the primary sector while many of the soon-to-be previous administration’s policies are on the chopping block.Inside cabinet, the National party’s Todd McClay will be the agriculture minister while also holding the forestry and newly created hunting and fishing portfolios.Outside of cabinet, Nicola Grigg, National’s MP for Selwyn, will be associate agriculture minister with responsibilities for horticulture and as the minister of state for trade....
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
Markets

The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices
Politics

Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

More Primary Sector

Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies
Finance

Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies

Landcorp is the largest shareholder in the spray drying joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Carbon certifier spurns local
Primary Sector

Carbon certifier spurns local

The move is because NZ carbon credits do not comply with international certification.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2023
BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says
Finance

BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says

It once said the audit process was 'unduly onerous and burdensome'. 

Riley Kennedy 23 Nov 2023
Roundup back under the microscope in NZ
Primary Sector

Roundup back under the microscope in NZ

Glyphosate hasn't been reassessed since it was approved in the 1970s.

Paul McBeth 22 Nov 2023