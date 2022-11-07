See full details
Alliance Group CEO David Surveyor to leave role

Staff reporters
Mon, 07 Nov 2022

David Surveyor is headed for Australia. (Image: Alliance Group)
Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor will leave the co-op next year after eight years in the role.The meat company announced Surveyor’s resignation this morning. He plans to return home to Australia.Chair Murray Taggart said he had regrettably accepted his resignation. The company understood he wanted to pursue other opportunities after nearly eight years in the job.“David has demonstrated strong leadership and personal dedication for the benefit of our farmer-shareholders and the Alliance team. I sincerely thank David for...

