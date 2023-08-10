Menu
ANZ cuts its milk price forecast by 60 cents

(Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
ANZ has revised down its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season by 60 cents to $7.15 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS).The new forecast is 15 cents above the $7.00 /kgMS mid-point of Fonterra's recently revised price guidance of $6.25-$7.75 /kgMS.The bank said its forecast for the 2022-23 season remained unchanged at $8.20 /kgMS.It cited deteriorating economic conditions in China and the consequent easing of demand for dairy products. "China is currently experiencing a period of deflation. Consumer confidence is weak, une...
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Economy

The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 notices from the NZX. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
Politics

What the BlackRock fund isn't

It's not a partnership. But the government did pitch BlackRock on NZ.

Oliver Lewis 12:10pm
