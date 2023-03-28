Booster’s listed property fund pops cork over Marlborough vineyard uplift

The value of the fund’s vineyards rose $6.5 million from the latest report. (Image: Depositphotos)

Fund manager Booster Investment’s listed Private Land and Property Portfolio trust reaped a 5.1% uplift in its valuation after an independent valuer increased its assessment of its Marlborough vineyards. Booster said the value of the fund’s vineyards rose $6.5 million from the latest report, which listed the trust’s net asset value to $1.4063 per unit from $1.3374. The trust shed rights to a 0.82 cents per unit distribution on March 23, meaning the ex-distribution net asset value was $1.3981 per unit.The New Zealand...