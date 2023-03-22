Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

(Image: Getty)

Dairy prices fell more than expected overnight, with cheese particularly hard hit.The Global Dairy Trade index fell 2.6% to an average price of US$3,361 (NZ$5,427). Dairy prices have fallen in six of the past seven auctions. Whole milk powder eased 1.5% to US$3,228 a metric tonne but cheddar tanked 10.2% to US$4,052. Butter was also down, by 3% to US$4,748.The SGX-NZX Dairy Derivatives market had been anticipating some small lifts in milkfats, a flat result for skim milk powder and a fall for whole milk powder.NZX analysts said the whole m...