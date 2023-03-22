Menu
Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Dairy prices fell more than expected overnight, with cheese particularly hard hit.The Global Dairy Trade index fell 2.6% to an average price of US$3,361 (NZ$5,427). Dairy prices have fallen in six of the past seven auctions. Whole milk powder eased 1.5% to US$3,228 a metric tonne but cheddar tanked 10.2% to US$4,052. Butter was also down, by 3% to US$4,748.The SGX-NZX Dairy Derivatives market had been anticipating some small lifts in milkfats, a flat result for skim milk powder and a fall for whole milk powder.NZX analysts said the whole m...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Retail

KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

The outdoor apparel firm is confident its strong results will continue.

Ella Somers 12:20pm
Pāmu lowers profit forecast by $10m or more
Primary Sector

The state-owned enterprise expects less revenue and higher costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:14pm
Otis is coming home
Primary Sector

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 21 Mar 2023
Ireland's agriculture minister sees synergies with NZ
Primary Sector

Ireland’s minister of agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, spent a week in NZ.

Rebecca Howard 20 Mar 2023
Shares in Synlait Milk plummet almost 10%
Primary Sector

The dairy company's full-year profit could be half of what it reached last year.

Ella Somers 17 Mar 2023