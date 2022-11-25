Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler

Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler
Danone’s NZ operations director, Steve Donnelly, says it has invested in technology that's able to use waste as a fuel source. (Image: Danone)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Danone New Zealand said it's seeing some recovery in China as it commissioned its new biomass boiler, a move it says takes the equivalent of 10,000 cars off the road.China is a key market for the company and while its operations director, Steve Donnelly, told BusinessDesk Danone had come off the peaks of four or five years ago, it was seeing signs of growth again in that market.Danone NZ manufactures formula for infants and toddlers for the domestic market, Australia, and China, “plus into a number of other South East Asian companies,...
Retail

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

Shareholders wanted answers to some hard questions at the retailer's annual meeting in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 3:15pm
Tourism

Southern Lakes hits one million skiers for first time

Pent-up demand and a dump of snow helped Queenstown-Lakes get out of the doldrums.

Brent Melville 3:12pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. &#39;The Nations Cup&#39; is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept i...

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector Free

Key Māori entities join Gull as new shareholders

Allegro takes on new investors in Gull NZ for undisclosed sum and stake.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
Primary Sector

Eat more broccoli and save the planet

Converting dairy farms to growing vegetables will result in fewer emissions.

Greg Hurrell 24 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Ngāi Tahu suing Māori fisheries trustee

Ngāi Tahu says the trustee upended a settlement that took more than a decade to negotiate.

Jem Traylen 23 Nov 2022