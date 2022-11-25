Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler

Danone’s NZ operations director, Steve Donnelly, says it has invested in technology that's able to use waste as a fuel source. (Image: Danone)

Danone New Zealand said it's seeing some recovery in China as it commissioned its new biomass boiler, a move it says takes the equivalent of 10,000 cars off the road.China is a key market for the company and while its operations director, Steve Donnelly, told BusinessDesk Danone had come off the peaks of four or five years ago, it was seeing signs of growth again in that market.Danone NZ manufactures formula for infants and toddlers for the domestic market, Australia, and China, “plus into a number of other South East Asian companies,...