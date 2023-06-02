Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

David Pilkington confirmed as chair of Milk Price Panel

David Pilkington confirmed as chair of Milk Price Panel
David Pilkington has no 'meaningful' association with Fonterra. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
Fonterra has confirmed David Pilkington as the new chair of the independent Milk Price Panel.The base milk price is the price Fonterra sets for raw milk it purchases from farmers. An independent Milk Price Panel established under the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (DIRA) calculates the base milk price using rules set out in the Milk Price Manual and makes a recommendation to Fonterra. This becomes the base milk price once it is approved by Fonterra’s board. Pilkington has been chair of Port of Tauranga and a director of Ballan...
Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%
Bloomberg

Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia's chair is most likely at the centre of the brouhaha.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023